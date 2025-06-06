Safeguard Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

