Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $452.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.05 million. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

About Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 887.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

