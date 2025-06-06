Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $452.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.05 million. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Quanex Building Products Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE NX opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.
Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
