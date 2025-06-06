Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$158.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.2 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.42. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Shay Capital Llc purchased 90,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,867,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,929.06. The trade was a 3.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 275,963 shares of company stock worth $303,984. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.