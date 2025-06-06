National Bank Financial Estimates AQN FY2025 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -15.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

