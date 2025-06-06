Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 5,805 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000.

PFIG stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

