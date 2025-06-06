Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.57 Million Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.01 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

