Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $181.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

