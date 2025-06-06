ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a negative return on equity of 106.28%. The business had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. ChargePoint updated its Q2 2026 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Trading Down 22.5%

CHPT stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $310.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,790,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 6,429.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,638,182 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 2,885.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 461,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 446,302 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 283,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.39.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

