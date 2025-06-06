Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $83.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PB shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $35,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,083.45. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $500,949. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

