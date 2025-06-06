626 Financial LLC Sells 363 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

626 Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

PayPal Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

