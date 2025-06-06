David M. Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,835.25. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KTOS opened at $40.36 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 403.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

View Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 239.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 192,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.