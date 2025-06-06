Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

