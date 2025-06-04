ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 617,709 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 738,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,005,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

