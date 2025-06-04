Joseph Morea Purchases 20,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Morea bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,352.21. This represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.84. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 976,761 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7,332.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 343,749 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,818,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 338,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

