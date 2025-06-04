Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes $631,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 319,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 193,899 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 584,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

