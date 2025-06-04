Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 24.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.10). 2,079,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,390% from the average session volume of 83,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.76 ($0.08).

Indus Gas Trading Up 14.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The firm has a market cap of £21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.89.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

