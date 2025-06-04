Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,737,000 after purchasing an additional 125,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 345,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,907 shares of company stock worth $824,860. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

