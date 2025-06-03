The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by JBGlobal.com LLC

JBGlobal.com LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.6% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

