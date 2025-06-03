RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,919.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 90,445 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,446.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,931 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 298,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

