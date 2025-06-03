Heritage Family Offices LLP Invests $449,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

