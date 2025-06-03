Level Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors owned about 0.17% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

