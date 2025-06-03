AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Raises Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.14% of UL Solutions worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UL Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,950. The trade was a 17.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $712,064. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ULS stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion and a PE ratio of 44.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $72.81.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

