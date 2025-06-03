NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 20,784 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 148,457.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vertiv by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after buying an additional 1,928,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

