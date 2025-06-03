Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 89,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,778 shares of company stock worth $12,867,197 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $553.29 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $397.47 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.73. The stock has a market cap of $198.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

