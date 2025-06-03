Heritage Family Offices LLP Buys 987 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kforce by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 21,725.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director David L. Dunkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $330.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

