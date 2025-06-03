Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $11.79 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,221 shares during the period. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II makes up 0.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

