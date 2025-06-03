HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,581 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

