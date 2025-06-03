HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,581 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2025

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.