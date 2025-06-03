Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BGH stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

