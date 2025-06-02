High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.