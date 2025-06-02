High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,238,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $3,941,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $72.13 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

