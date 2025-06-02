Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $229,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

