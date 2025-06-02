High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.33.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $589.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,555.51, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

