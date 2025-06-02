Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $92.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.92 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

