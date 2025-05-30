Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Up 9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 662,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,397,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.74.

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57,057.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

