Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JMUB opened at $49.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

