2,768 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rogco LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SPDW stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

