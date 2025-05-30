Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 227,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

