iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up 3.3% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. General Partner Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,978,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

