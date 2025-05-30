Insider Buying: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Buys $34,544.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Scott V. Dols bought 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $34,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,509.28. The trade was a 10.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.69.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.63). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 265,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

