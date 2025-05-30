Insider Buying: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Buys $34,544.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Scott V. Dols bought 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $34,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,509.28. The trade was a 10.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OPAL Fuels Price Performance
NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.69.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.63). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
