HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HG Price Performance

HG stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.36. HG has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75.

Get HG alerts:

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. HG had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.