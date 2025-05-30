What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Leidos Q2 Earnings?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LDOS. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.46.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $147.49 on Friday. Leidos has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Leidos by 260.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

