Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Lindy Langston Sells 11,042 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,216,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lindy Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Lindy Langston sold 2,853 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $314,286.48.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Lindy Langston sold 1,105 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $121,605.25.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.1%

GSHD opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Whitebark Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220,267 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 164,693 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,309 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

