E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to Hold at Citigroup

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of E.On to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. E.On has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. E.On had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that E.On will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

