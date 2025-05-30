Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Qiagen Q2 Earnings

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

QGEN opened at $44.91 on Friday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $483.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 359,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $4,416,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

