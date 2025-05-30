HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for XOMA Earnings

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of XOMA in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOMA. Wall Street Zen raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on XOMA in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOMA opened at $25.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $305.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 25,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $650,667.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,351.38. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 392,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,642,793.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,267,545 shares in the company, valued at $34,350,469.50. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,312 shares of company stock worth $735,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in XOMA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 168,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 129,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in XOMA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 95,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in XOMA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

