Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the April 30th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHUC opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Charlie’s has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

