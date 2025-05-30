Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 112,565 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112,565 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CAE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CAE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

