Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IWN stock opened at $151.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average of $159.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

