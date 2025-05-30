Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 27,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $387.44 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.48.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

