B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

TT stock opened at $432.11 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $436.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.67 and its 200-day moving average is $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.